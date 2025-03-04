Gautam Budh Nagar conducts food safety raids before Holi, Navratri

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has launched surprise inspections and extensive sampling across the district to ensure the availability of safe and unadulterated food ahead of Holi on March 14 and the subsequent Navratri festivities, officials said on Monday. During festivals like Holi and Navratri, there is a surge in the consumption of traditional foods, and thus, it is imperative that these items meet safety standards to prevent any health hazards, said officials. (HT Photo)

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has instructed food safety officers to launch an intensive drive covering both urban and rural areas, focusing on sweets, dairy products, cooking oils, and beverages, officials said. Special emphasis has been placed on collecting samples of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), widely consumed during Navratri fasting, along with other fasting staples like singhada atta (water chestnut flour) and bhagar or samak ke chawal (barnyard millet), they added.

“During festivals like Holi and Navratri, there is a surge in the consumption of traditional foods, and thus, it is imperative that these items meet safety standards to prevent any health hazards. Directives have been issued by the district administration to focus on commonly consumed items such as sweets, snacks, and beverages,” said assistant food commissioner (second), Gautam Budh Nagar, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra.

Authorities have warned that if food samples are found to be substandard or unsafe for consumption, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The Act allows for fines of up to ₹5,00,000 for food found to be unfit for consumption, officials said.

“Adulterated food poses a serious health risk, especially during festivals when consumption surges. Surprise inspections and large-scale sampling will ensure that no unscrupulous traders compromise public health. The collected food samples will be sent for laboratory examination, and if adulteration is confirmed, heavy fines and legal action will be initiated against the offenders,” Verma said.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has also urged consumers to remain vigilant by purchasing food items from reputable vendors and checking for proper labelling, including Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license numbers and expiry dates. “While regulatory bodies are enhancing their monitoring activities, it is equally important for consumers to be aware and cautious. Public participation plays a pivotal role in ensuring food safety,” added Mishra.