Gautam Budh Nagar warns of possible flooding of river Hindon

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has issued an alert warning of “possible flooding” of river Hindon following incessant rainfall in the Delhi-NCR since more than a week. Hindon in Noida on Monday. The river originates in the Shivalik ranges and flows into Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar from where it merges with Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Issuing the advisory on Sunday evening, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said people residing on the riverbanks must relocate to safer places.

Notably, water level at the Hindon barrage in Ghaziabad, on the evening of July 16 (Sunday) was recorded at 198.95 metres. The danger level at the barrage is 205.80 metres.

“The water discharge at 4pm on Sunday at the Hindon barrage was 2,627 cusecs. Due to incessant rainfall in the region, the water level of the river has been increasing and there is a possibility that it might lead to flooding,” the advisory stated.

Verma said, “Considering the present weather conditions, the water level of the Hindon is likely to increase and flooding is possible. Therefore, we are advising people residing in the area and near the riverbanks to move to safer places.”

“Among the villages located near the Hindon, which are likely to be flood affected, are Kulesara, Shahdara, Tugalpur and Momnathal, among others,” said subdivisional magistrate (Sadar) Ankit Kumar.

The water level of river Yamuna in Noida receded on Monday and is currently below the danger mark. On Monday, water level in the Yamuna at the Okhla barrage was recorded at 198.85 metres, said the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department. The water level was recorded at 200.20 metres a day before on Sunday.

However, 54 villages and around 1,590 hectares of floodplains continue to be flood-hit. Meanwhile, constant efforts are being carried out by the administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Gautam Budh Nagar police for rescue residents from flood affected areas. Water, food and medical facilities are being provided for residents and cattle, said district administration officials.

