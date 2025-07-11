Search
Gautam Budh Nagar: Health department holds TB medicine drive

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Over 50 TB patients received nutrition kits designed to enhance immunity and complement their ongoing medical treatment, officials said

Noida: To support tuberculosis (TB) patients with essential nutrition and reinforce treatment adherence, a medicine distribution drive was conducted at the Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer’s office in Sector 39 on Thursday.

The programme, held on the directions of DM Manish Kumar Verma and under the guidance of the CMO, was organised in collaboration with a Ghaziabad-based NGO. (HT Photos)
“Recovery from TB requires discipline. Patients must take their medicines regularly and complete the full course. Nutrition helps the body heal, but it works best when paired with timely medication,” said CMO Dr Narendra Kumar at the event.

