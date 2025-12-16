Gautam Budh Nagar holds health fairs to prevent winter ailments

GREATER NOIDA: With cases of fever, respiratory infections and lifestyle-related ailments generally rising during winters, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has intensified community-level outreach through government health facilities, providing free consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines to residents across urban and rural areas, officials said in a statement on Monday. On Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Kumar conducted surprise inspections at select urban and rural primary health centres to review preparedness, medicine availability, staff deployment and sanitation arrangements. (HT Photos)

As part of this drive, over 1,500 beneficiaries were covered during health fairs organised over the weekend at 36 government health centres across the district, including 15 urban and 21 rural facilities, where doctors screened patients for common seasonal illnesses, diabetes, hypertension, skin disorders and breathing-related conditions, they said.

District malaria officer Shruti Kirti Verma said fever cases were closely monitored during the outreach activities, with patients undergoing necessary medical investigations, and serious cases being referred to higher health centres for an advanced care.

“Free medicines and basic diagnostic services were provided to patients based on medical assessment,” she said.

Health workers also used the platform to raise awareness on winter-related health risks, advising residents to take precautions against cold exposure, ensure adequate warmth for children and the elderly, consume warm fluids and seek timely medical attention in case of persistent cough, cold or fever.

Officials said directions were issued to ensure smooth functioning of services and proper screening of all fever cases during winters.

“Surprise inspections have been carried out at urban primary health centres in Barola and Hoshiarpur, as well as rural health centres in Barola and Sector 22. The inspections focused on availability of medicines, staff presence, cleanliness and overall management of patient flow during health fairs,” the CMO said in a statement.

Public health officials said that such outreach initiatives would continue as part of efforts to reduce pressure on higher health facilities and promote early detection and treatment of common winter ailments.