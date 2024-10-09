Gautam Budh Nagar Nagar: 26 liquor shops fined over 19.5 lakh for overcharging

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department has penalised 26 liquor shops across the district to the tune of ₹19,50,000 for overcharging customers, with each one of them to pay at least ₹75,000, officials said on Tuesday. The festive season usually sees a rise in liquor sales and consumption, necessitating strict measures to check illegal transportation of liquor from Delhi and Haryana, the district excise officer said. (HT Photo)

The measure came as part of an ongoing 10-day enforcement drive (October 4-14) to curb production, sale, and transportation of illegal liquor and prevent overcharging, in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, they added.

“This initiative involves strict inspections at various locations to ensure compliance with the fixed price list for liquor and to tackle smuggling activities from neighbouring states of Delhi and Haryana,” said Subodh Kumar, district excise officer (DEO), adding that a team is inspecting different locations as part of the drive.

He said all the vendors are expected to sell liquor at the fixed price, ensure no overpricing, and clearly display the rate list.

“We received complaints through people and through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). In such cases, we sent a decoy customer to purchase liquor from the shop. If the allegations were found true, we issued them notices and fined them,” he said.

He said that a total of 26 liquor vendors have been served notices and fined so far.

“These 26 liquor vendors are from all across the district, and none of them is a repeat offender. There are a total of 539 liquor shops in the district. Repeat violations would lead to the cancellation of their licenses,” Kumar added.

The public can report to the department any instance of overcharging at such shops on a toll-free number 14405 or on WhatsApp the complaint on 9454466019.

The festive season usually sees a rise in liquor sales and consumption, necessitating strict measures to check illegal transportation of liquor from Delhi and Haryana, the DEO said, adding: “In this condition, we also keep a check on illegal transportation of liquor from Delhi and Haryana in Noida. The teams are conducting inspections at the inter-state border.”

According to excise department rules, an occasional bar license worth ₹11,000 is required to serve alcohol at parties in Noida.

The liquor must be made for sale in Uttar Pradesh. The department also ensures the availability of all registered liquor brands at local shops to meet demand during the festivals, said Kumar.

The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department recorded sales worth ₹1,975 crore in 2023-24; ₹1,652 crore in 2022-23; and ₹1,346 crore in 2021-22, as per official statistics.