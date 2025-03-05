Gautam Budh Nagar sees significant rise in minimum temp

The minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar rose significantly on Tuesday to 17.5°C from Monday’s 11.6°C, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature remained relatively stable, with 27.5°C on Tuesday as compared to 30.3°C on Monday. The maximum temperature remained relatively stable, with 27°C on Tuesday as compared to 30.3°C on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The change is attributed to weak western disturbances affecting the western Himalayas. However, weather experts have noted that their impact on the northern plains, including Gautam Budh Nagar, will be minimal.

“The recent increase in temperatures can be attributed to clear skies and diminished wind speeds, leading to enhanced daytime heating. However, strong winds are anticipated over the Indo-Gangetic plains in the next 48 hours, which may cause a slight drop in temperatures”, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Residents have welcomed the warmer days, with local markets and parks witnessing increased activity.

Amit Kumar, a daily commuter in Noida, said, “The mornings are much more comfortable now. It is a pleasant change from the cold we have been experiencing”.

Greater Noida resident Mihir Gautam said, “While the warmer weather is a relief, it’s essential to dress appropriately during early mornings and late evenings when temperatures can still be on the cooler side.”

IMD forecasts strong surface winds during daytime until March 6, followed by mainly clear skies up to March 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar. During this period, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 11-13°C and 28-30°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the twin cities have been recording the air quality index (AQI) under the “moderate” category. On Tuesday, Noida’s AQI was recorded at 146 and Greater Noida’s stood at 103, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Monday, too, AQI remained under the “moderate” zone, at 185 and 134, respectively. On March 1, AQI of both Noida and Greater Noida was in the “satisfactory” zone, at 90 and 60.