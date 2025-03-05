Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Budh Nagar sees significant rise in minimum temp

ByMaria Khan
Mar 05, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar's minimum temperature rose to 17.5°C, while AQI remains moderate. Residents enjoy warmer days, with strong winds expected soon.

The minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar rose significantly on Tuesday to 17.5°C from Monday’s 11.6°C, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature remained relatively stable, with 27.5°C on Tuesday as compared to 30.3°C on Monday.

The maximum temperature remained relatively stable, with 27°C on Tuesday as compared to 30.3°C on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The maximum temperature remained relatively stable, with 27°C on Tuesday as compared to 30.3°C on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The change is attributed to weak western disturbances affecting the western Himalayas. However, weather experts have noted that their impact on the northern plains, including Gautam Budh Nagar, will be minimal.

“The recent increase in temperatures can be attributed to clear skies and diminished wind speeds, leading to enhanced daytime heating. However, strong winds are anticipated over the Indo-Gangetic plains in the next 48 hours, which may cause a slight drop in temperatures”, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Residents have welcomed the warmer days, with local markets and parks witnessing increased activity.

Amit Kumar, a daily commuter in Noida, said, “The mornings are much more comfortable now. It is a pleasant change from the cold we have been experiencing”.

Greater Noida resident Mihir Gautam said, “While the warmer weather is a relief, it’s essential to dress appropriately during early mornings and late evenings when temperatures can still be on the cooler side.”

IMD forecasts strong surface winds during daytime until March 6, followed by mainly clear skies up to March 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar. During this period, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 11-13°C and 28-30°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the twin cities have been recording the air quality index (AQI) under the “moderate” category. On Tuesday, Noida’s AQI was recorded at 146 and Greater Noida’s stood at 103, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Monday, too, AQI remained under the “moderate” zone, at 185 and 134, respectively. On March 1, AQI of both Noida and Greater Noida was in the “satisfactory” zone, at 90 and 60.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On