GB Nagar admin directs schools to open on Saturday

The Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools (DIOS) on Wednesday directed all schools to function normally on the upcoming Saturday, April 27, the day following the polling day, clearing confusion among parents. A polling booth at Chet Ram Sharma College of Education in Sector 45, Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The district administration declared April 26 as a public holiday in view of the polls, with schools ordered to shut, creating confusion among parents about whether the following day would also be a holiday as it was a weekend.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Dharmveer Singh, DIOS, said: “The education department received several queries from parents, as well as schools, asking whether Saturday is also a public holiday. Hence, a government order was issued from the department that Saturday will be a working day and schools have been instructed to carry on classes as usual.”

School timings changed

The UP government on Wednesday directed that the timings of classes 1 to 8 in all schools across the state will be changed from 8am to 2pm, to 7.30am to 1pm, states a government order.

“The government has decided to operate all schools under the control basic education office, that is classes 1 to 8 in the academic session 2024-25, from 7.30am to 1pm, until further orders,” a notification from Yatendra Kumar, special secretary, UP government, said.

Aditi Basu Roy, district president of All India Principals’ Association (GB Nagar chapter) and principal of an international School in Greater Noida, said, “After the DIOS’s order, all schools have circulated the circular among students on Wednesday so that there is no confusion.”

Renu Singh, principal of another international school, said that although the school usually shuts on the fourth Saturday, it will follow the directive. “We will be conducting classes on Saturday and have intimated the same to the parents,” said Singh.

District magistrate Manish Verma said that schools have been asked to open so that parents do not consider the poll day holiday as a long weekend, and decide to travel instead of exercising their franchise.

“It has been seen that people often make plans to go out of station to travel on the ‘long weekend’. This should not be the case, and hence, schools have been asked to open on Saturday. They can also help us ensure parents actually use the public holiday to exercise their democratic right,” Verma said.