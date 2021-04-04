GB Nagar admin faces shortage of Covid-19 vaccine as only 8,000 doses left

NOIDA: With only about 8,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on hand after the inoculation on Saturday, the vaccination drive in Gautam Budh Nagar may be hampered from Tuesday. The district administration, however, has sent the requisition of 10,000 vials of vaccine to the state headquarters, officials said.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that with the present stock, the vaccination could be possible till Monday. “We are left with 6,000 doses in the main vaccine store of the district. Besides, around 2,500 doses are available with different hospitals. These doses will be enough for vaccination in the district till Monday. If the next lot of vaccine doesn’t arrive in the district on time, the inoculation drive may be hampered from Tuesday,” he said.

The DM, however, said that he has informed the state headquarters about the critical stock of vaccine in the district. “The higher authorities have assured to provide adequate number of vials on time. The vaccination drive in the district is going on in full swing. From April 1, we have vaccinated more than 8,000 people every day. I hope we’ll achieve our target of vaccinating 162,000 beneficiaries in April,” Suhas said.

He further said that state government has now decided to conduct a focused vaccination drive beginning April 8 for people above 45 years belonging to different professional groups. “Under the focused drive, journalists will get their jabs on April 8 and 9, while bank and insurance employees will be vaccinated on April 10. The dates to inoculate auto-rickshaw and bus drivers, besides street vendors, have been mandated for April 15 and 16, while advocates and judicial officials will get their shots on April 20 and 21,” he said.

Meanwhile, with 61 new Covid-19 cases reported in the district in the past 24 hours, the overall count of positive cases went up to 26,384 on Sunday. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 25,809 people have been cured and discharged so far.