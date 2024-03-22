GB Nagar bans Holi parties in swimming pools

Ahead of Holi festival on Monday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration issued an order on Friday, banning parties in swimming pools at any establishment, officials said on Friday. School students in Noida indulge in a bit of Holi fun and colours after class on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

According to Anita Nagar, district sports officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, no establishment will be allowed to hold parties in pools.

“An order to this effect was issued on Thursday evening on the directions of the city magistrate. As per the order, swimming pools cannot be used for any other purposes other than swimming. Further, it states that all residential societies, sports academies, schools, clubs and hotels in the district, that have swimming pools on their premises, will attract punitive action if any of them organises any party in the pool,” said Nagar.

She said it is often seen that residential societies organise Holi parties in pools every year.

“This is in violation of the rules and regulations with regards to swimming pools. Moreover, having a party in a pool also poses risk of injury to revellers,” she said.

According to the sports department, over 300 no objection certificates have been issued to swimming pools in 2023-24.

“Any swimming pool located in a farmhouse in Noida is illegal as NOCs have not been issued for them,” she said.

Rajiva Singh, president of Federation of Noida Apartment Owners’ Association, said the ban is welcome.

“Some societies celebrate Holi by filling their swimming pools with knee-deep water and allowing residents to party in it. However, this is not only in violation of swimming pool rules, but also leads to wastage of water. The order banning such parties is welcomed by residents of the city,” said Singh.

