GB Nagar district’s emergency response hobbled for want of adequate no. of ambulances

With only 14 emergency ambulances under 108 service and 17 ambulances under 102 service, Gautam Budh Nagar district is woefully short of emergency vehicles that are needed to cater to a population of around four million,serving as a stark reminder of the abysmal condition of emergency response in the district, said health experts and residents. The alarming shortfall has resulted in numerous complaints from residents who said they are unable to get ambulances on time, putting the lives of critical patients at risk, said officials. (HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar health department is also cognisant of the problem and its officials said the 14 emergency ambulances under 108 service and 17 ambulances under 102 are primarily used for transporting mothers and newborns to and from hospitals.

A resident of Sector 53 complained that a patient, who experienced labour pains last week, was taken to district hospital in an auto-rickshaw for want of an ambulance. The family had called 102 ambulance service numerous times, but they were told that it would take 30 minutes for one to arrive at their residence owing to traffic congestion.

In another incident, Vikas, a resident of Nagli Wazidpur, said he was injured in a road accident and despite calling the 108 service for an ambulance, none arrived within the promised 15 minutes.

“We had to arrange for a friend to drive me to the hospital,” he said.

Notably, the guideline of ”one ambulance per one lakh population” is part of the National Health Mission (NHM) launched by the Centre in 2013 and is aimed at ensuring timely access to emergency medical services. In Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India, this rule governs government-run ambulance services, such as the 108 emergency service.

“We have had several instances of people waiting for a long time to get an ambulance. In emergencies, every minute counts. It is frustrating that a city as large as ours doesn’t have enough ambulances to meet the growing demand,” said Pushkar Raj, a resident of Sector 94, Noida.

“My neighbour, who was pregnant, had to be rushed in a public transport because the ambulance service said they were too far away to reach us,” said Lalit Bhati, a Greater Noida resident.

Shortage of emergency services particularly affects those living in the rural areas of the district, many of whom are low-income families living in rented homes. Pregnant women, heart patients, and those with respiratory problems report that when they call the emergency number, they are either unable to get through or face long delays.

“When my wife went into labour, we called for an ambulance, but after waiting for some time, we had to take her to the hospital in a shared auto. Many families here cannot afford private transport,” Suresh Yadav, a Shahberi resident.

Health department officials acknowledged that the current number of ambulances is insufficient for Noida’s growing population. However, they claimed that no incident of people facing challenges in getting medical help for want of ambulances has come to their notice.

“I am committed to ensuring smooth operations and addressing any concerns that may arise. However, the decision to increase the number of ambulances lies with higher authorities. I can only request additional resources, but the allocation is beyond my purview. I have not received any complaints from locals,” said Dr Jais Lal, deputy chief medical officer.

“The last census was conducted in 2011, and since then, the population of the district has likely grown significantly. However, without updated data, it’s challenging to accurately assess the current population and plan accordingly,” said Lal.