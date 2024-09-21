GB Nagar: Hotels, pubs, bar owners must take DM’s nod for events

NOIDA: Hotels, pubs, restaurants, and bar owners in Gautam Budh Nagar should mandatorily take permission from the district administration before organising any entertainment event, officials said on Friday citing an administrative communique. To obtain permission, owners must secure a no objection certificate (NOC) from the assistant directors of electrical safety, fire department, and police department. (HT Photo)

The notice, issued by Jaiprakash Chand, district entertainment tax officer, Gautam Budh Nagar late Thursday, states that under Section 4 (a) (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Cinematograph (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2017, no entertainment event—taxable or exempt—can take place without prior permission from the district magistrate (DM).

Officials said that the reminder intends to enforce compliance with existing regulations and ensure the safety and security of public gatherings.

“The safety and well-being of Gautam Budh Nagar residents is our top priority, and we will not compromise on any aspect of public safety. All hotel, pub, restaurant, and bar owners are urged to comply with the regulations and obtain necessary permissions to ensure secure and enjoyable experiences for their patrons,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate.

To obtain permission, owners must secure a no objection certificate (NOC) from the assistant directors of electrical safety, fire department, and police department.

The NOCs ensures that all necessary precautions regarding electrical and fire safety, public safety, law and order, and security are in place before hosting any entertainment events, said officials, clarifying that the regulation aims to prevent incidents that could endanger public safety or cause disruptions in law and order.

To be sure, the administration reserves the right to cancel any event if it is discovered that the organiser has provided false information, violated any part of the Act or related rules, or if the event negatively impacts public decorum or morality, in accordance with Section 4 (a) (3) of the Act.

Notably, Noida, and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar are major urban hubs, and there are around 300 registered pubs and restaurants in the area. Noida alone has a well-established food and nightlife scene, with several high-end malls, markets, and public places like Sector 18, which are hotspots for dining and entertainment.

Officials said that establishments failing to comply may face tough measures, including closure or sealing of their premises or legal action.

The district administration’s reminder also draws attention to Section 8 of the Act, which specifies punishments for violations, including simple imprisonment of up to six months, fines up to ₹20,000, or both. Continuous non-compliance may attract additional penalties, such as a daily fine of ₹500.

“No performances contrary to public decency or morality will be tolerated, and failure to adhere to these regulations could result in immediate legal action,” the DM added.