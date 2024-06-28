 GB Nagar: Massive cleanliness drive before school kids return from vacations - Hindustan Times
GB Nagar: Massive cleanliness drive before school kids return from vacations

ByMaria Khan
Jun 28, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Officials have been asked to ensure the school premises are cleaned few days prior to the reopening while a report on the works done has been also sought

NOIDA: With students all set to return to their schools after a long summer break on July 1, the government primary schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district will undergo a massive cleaning exercise, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials have also been directed to expedite the renovation work being carried out under the corporate social responsibility initiative and develop the schools into "model schools" incorporating smart classes, science laboratories, among other facilities.
Officials have also been directed to expedite the renovation work being carried out under the corporate social responsibility initiative and develop the schools into “model schools” incorporating smart classes, science laboratories, among other facilities. (HT Photo)

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued necessary directions to the Basic Education Department to undertake a cleaning drive while also ensuring availability of basic amenities across all the primary schools before they reopen on coming Monday.

“Directions have been issued to the education department, district panchayat raj officers among others to take up necessary works before the schools reopen in July post-summer vacations. The officials concerned have been asked to ensure the school premises are cleaned at least a few days prior to the reopening while a report on the works done has been sought,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

The DM has also asked the officials to ensure basic facilities including clean drinking water, among other things.

Officials have also been directed to expedite the renovation work being carried out under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and develop the schools into “model schools” incorporating smart classes, science laboratories, among other facilities.

Basic education officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Rahul Pawar said that the department has been asked to expedite renovation works being done across all primary schools and constantly monitor the ongoing works.

“To ensure monitoring of works, we have also been directed to set up a control room through which works can be monitored in real time while directions have also been given to conduct routine inspections of the schools,” he said.

As per the information from the Gautam Budh Nagar basic education department, there are as many as 511 government primary schools across the district.

Around 40 schools in parts of the district are currently undergoing renovation at various levels by different departments including authorities, Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Palika, said officials.

