GB Nagar moves closer to improved child nutrition

A total of 18,364 children in Gautam Budh Nagar have moved from the “malnutrition” to the “normal nutrition” category in 2025, as per data shared by the district administration. Officials attributed the improvement to early identification, regular growth monitoring and counselling of families. Over 18,000 children moved from the “malnutrition” to the “normal nutrition” category in 2025 (Photo for representation)

Of the total, 3,827 were previously “severely acute malnourished” while 14,537 were “moderately acute malnourished”, the data, also accessed by HT, read.

“Bringing children out of malnutrition requires timely identification, regular monitoring and active participation of families. Through anganwadi workers, special attention was given to identified children and parents were provided information on nutrition and health. The fact that 18,364 children have moved into the normal category is an encouraging outcome of these sustained efforts,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said in a statement.

Currently, 1,108 anganwadi centres in the district are monitoring the nutritional status of 81,159 children in the 0-5 age group, according to officials.

Officials said the improvement was supported by regular surveillance, nutrition counselling, parental awareness and sustained engagement by anganwadi workers. However, moving into the “normal” category does not mean monitoring can be discontinued, as continued growth tracking and follow-up are important to prevent children from slipping back into malnutrition.

Parents have also been advised to routinely track their children’s growth and seek timely intervention if they notice signs of growth faltering.

“The focus is not only on bringing children out of malnutrition but also on ensuring that they remain in the normal category through continued monitoring and appropriate nutrition,” DM said.