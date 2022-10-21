GB Nagar police add 14 new vehicles to its fleet ahead of Diwali

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Wednesday evening flagged off 14 new vehicles provided by the Uttar Pradesh government. The fleet of vehicles was flagged off by Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh at the commissionerate’s office in Sector 108.

The police said that the new vehicles will help in controlling crime and improving police response time, which will further strengthen law and order in Gautam Budh Nagar. “Ten Bolero cars will be attached to the police stations and four Bolero Neo model vehicles will be provided for the police officers’ office and the VIP cell,” said an officer.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar police, there was a dire need for new vehicles in the police department as a large number of vehicles have become defunct and old, posing hurdles in police patrolling and for providing police escort during VIP movement across the district.

“New vehicles will resolve various issues faced by police personnel during patrolling. Earlier, police personnel were facing problems dealing with old vehicles which were unable to catch up with the vehicles of the VIPs and unable to provide police escort efficiently,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, (headquarters).

While speaking about the challenges faced by police response vehicles in Gautam Budh Nagar, police commissioner Alok Singh said, “One of the major challenges faced by the department was the poor condition of the vehicles. However, with the addition of the new vehicles, the police response time will improve and will help in controlling crime and strengthening law and order across the district. This will also help the department work efficiently ahead of Diwali festival”.

According to official data, the Gautam Budh Nagar police department now has a total of 411 vehicles, including the 14 new vehicles.

“All these vehicles are fitted with first-aid kits, GPS and other equipment so that in case of emergency, immediate first-aid can be given to an injured person,” said DCP Singh.

Earlier in August, the police department had written to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities for the procurement of 66 new vehicles. However, officials informed that the 14 new vehicles which were added to the fleet on Wednesday are not included in the list of vehicles that the authorities were requested to provide to the police.

