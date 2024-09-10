GB Nagar Police on high alert ahead of PM’s visit to India Expo Mart

Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police was put on high alert ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Greater Noida on Wednesday morning for the exhibition-cum-conference Semicon India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, and senior officers reviewed the security arrangements, officers said on Tuesday. Security has been strengthened at various parts of the venue, including the helipad, halls inside the Expo Mart, nearby roads and parking arrangements that will be used during the conference, said officers. (HT Photo)

Semicon India conference (September 11 to 13) is being organised in collaboration with SEMI, a U.S.-based association prompting the semiconductor industry, Messe Muenchen India and Electronic Industries Association of India, to promote the government’s aim to develop the country’s semiconductor industry.

According to officials, more than 836 exhibitors from 24 countries are expected to attend the programme to be held at India Expomart which is likely to witness about 50,000 visitors.

Ahead of the meet, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the venue to inspect preparations and the security arrangement.

Lakshmi Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that a three-layer security plan has been set up at the India Expo Mart venue.

“A three-layer security plan has been put in place by police, under which the entire area will be divided into superzones, zones and sectors. Over3,500 police personnel will be deployed, including nine officials of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank, 10 of additional DCP (ADCP) rank and 20 of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank,” the officer said, adding that police officials have reviewed security arrangements at the venue even as bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs are also deployed.

SM Khan, DCP, Greater Noida, said other security agencies have also been involved in the security arrangements.

“All relevant agencies including the Special Protection Group (SPG), provincial armed constabulary (PAC) are part of the three-tier security plan at the event venue. It includes inner, outer, and isolation cordons as well as a close proximity tier to ensure all-round security of the Prime Minister as well as other delegates. Security has been strengthened at various parts of the venue, including the helipad, halls inside the Expo Mart, nearby roads and parking arrangements that will be used during the conference,” said Khan.

Shivhari Meena, ADCP (law and order), said that anti-sabotage check teams have also been deployed. “Personnel will also be deployed on rooftops at nearby identified places around the venue,” he said.

Besides, foot patrolling at crowded places like markets, malls, metro stations, bus stands under their respective zones have been conducted, officials said on Tuesday.

“Police response vehicles have been directed to ensure smooth traffic movement, stop and search suspicious vehicles and persons, and constantly patrol the area,” said Meena.

The event will also result in diversion of traffic routes, he added.

“We have prepared for the diversion well in advance by keeping the public informed of the diversions through social media. Goods vehicles will be diverted will be restricted on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and nearby routes from 7am to 11pm. A separate plan for road diversion on the Expressway are part of a contingency plan in case the PM comes to Greater Noida by road from Delhi which will be in place for a short period of time,” he said.

According to the contingency diversion plan, traffic coming from Chilla border and Delhi-Noida-Delhi highway and going towards Expo Mart will be diverted to Rajnigandha intersection towards Sector 37, to Bhangel, to LG intersection in Greater Noida and then towards destination.

Traffic coming Rajnigandha intersection and going towards the Noida-Greater Expressway will be diverted towards Sector 37, 47, 107 and then towards LG intersection in Greater Noida.

Traffic coming from Sector 37 towards Greater Noida will be diverted from Sector 44 roundabout towards the service lane.