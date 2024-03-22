GB Nagar: Voters can also carry other docs in place of Voter ID

NOIDA: In a bid to help out people who may not be having the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) on the election day, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked the polling staff to also accept other government documents for the purpose of identification. A total of 26,02,000 voters are eligible to cast their ballot from Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 26. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

However, following directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has said that the voters will be issued the EPICs that are required to be produced for one’s identification and voting at any polling booth during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Local residents, meanwhile, are being informed that they can also produce government-issued photo identity documents such as passport, drivers’ license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, among others in case they are unable to produce an EPIC.

The polling staff has been directed to accept these documents, district administration officials informed.

“Besides, the administrative officials interacted with the polling staff on measures to be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the polls in the district and to ensure necessary arrangements at polling stations,” said district magistrate/chief electoral officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma.

According to the information shared by the district administration, besides PAN, Aadhaar, driving license and passport, MGNREGA job card, passbook (with picture) issued by bank/post office, pension documents (with picture), service identity card (with picture) issued by centre/state/lok upkram/public limited company to their workers, government ID card issued to MPs, MLAs, legislative council members can also be produced by the voter for identification voting at a polling booth.

Moreover, Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, a flagship programme of ECI, to spread public awareness regarding voting, through digital platforms.

Under the campaign, a special video curated for sensitising people for voting in the wake of Lok Sabha Elections, 2024, is being played in all movie theatres and multiplexes.

Process of distributing voter slips to voters will be started by poll officials five days ahead of the voting day.

A total of 26,02,000voters will cast their ballot from Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 26, 2024.

