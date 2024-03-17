GB Nagar: 25-yr-old convict dies mysteriously in Luksar jail

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old inmate of Luksar jail in Greater Noida, also known as Gautam Budh Nagar district jail, was found dead on Saturday morning, jail officials said, adding that he was serving a 10-year prison term in a case of attempt to murder. On March 26, 2023, Imran was shifted to Luksar Jail in Gautam Budh Nagar district due to overcrowding in Muzaffarnagar jail. (Representational image)

According to superintendent (Luksar jail) Arun Pratap Singh, the inmate was identified as Imran (son of Hamid) (both having single names), a resident of Muzaffarnagar district.

“On Saturday morning, Imran was found dead in his cell by inmates and jail wardens. He was fasting on account of Ramzan and had food in the morning around 4am for ‘Sehri’ after which he had gone back to his cell. Around 7am, he was found dead without any visible injuries,” said the officer.

The jail authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem, as a cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“The deceased was young and did not suffer from any sickness. Hence, the death has come as a surprise. His family members have been informed and they are reaching the jail premises,” said the officer on Saturday afternoon.

Imran was arrested by Muzaffarnagar police in November 2021 under attempt to murder charges.

“He had been lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail since November 2021. On March 1, 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Muzaffarnagar district court. On March 26, 2023, he was shifted to Luksar Jail in Gautam Budh Nagar district due to overcrowding in Muzaffarnagar jail. Since then, he had been completing his sentence in Luksar Jail,” the officer informed.