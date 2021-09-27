GB Nagar residents disappointed as none of its MLAs find place in UP cabinet expansion

As seven new ministers took oath in Lucknow in the expanded Uttar Pradesh government of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, residents in Gautam Budh Nagar, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, were left disappointed as no MLA from the district could make it to the state cabinet.

Gautam Budh Nagar has three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Dadri and Jewar, all represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Residents were hoping that at least one MLA from the district may be inducted into the cabinet.

The MLA from Noida is Pankaj Singh, son of defence minister Rajnath Singh; Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar is a teacher by profession and Jewar MLA is Dhirendra Singh, who played a key role in convincing farmers to give their land for the construction of the Noida international airport at Jewar.

“Noida remained a strong bastion of the BJP since 2012, when this constituency was created and won over by the saffron party. It was the first time in 2017 that all the three seats in the district were won by the BJP. Noida is a well-planned world-class city, the economic powerhouse of Uttar Pradesh. If an MLA was inducted into the state cabinet, it would have greatly benefited not only the party, but also residents,” said R Sahay, general secretary of Noida federation of apartment owners association (NFAOA), an umbrella body of apartment owners association in Noida.

Just a day before cabinet expansion, rumours were rife that Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar may be inducted into the cabinet so that the party can influence the disgruntled Gurjar community in the upcoming 2022 polls.

“It was surprising for me that in this reshuffle, no one from GB Nagar could make it to the cabinet. This district is an urban region. A minister from this place would have acted as a bridge between people and the state government. The move is disappointing for us as we were hoping to see at least one MLA from Gautam Budh Nagar in the cabinet,” said Deepika Chauhan, a resident of Noida’s Sector 135.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, GB Nagar MP and former Union minister, was not available for comments on the reshuffle despite repeated attempts.

Vijay Bhati, BJP’s president for Gautam Budh Nagar district, said, “It is the party that takes a call on these issues. Our job is to work on the ground and not to think of reshuffle. We are here to obey commands and not demand berths.”