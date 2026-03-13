The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has secured consent from farmers to acquire about 130 hectares of land required for the phase-1 of the proposed Harnandipuram township near Raj Nagar Extension, officials said on Friday. GDA gets farmers’ consent for 130 hectares required for phase 1 of Harnandipuram township

“The authority has currently received consent from farmers holding about 130 hectares of land. This is sufficient for the phase-1 launch. We have completed registries for about 82 hectares of this. Further registries for the consented land will be processed in due course,” Vivek Mishra, GDA secretary, told HT.

Mishra said that once the process is complete, phase 1 of the project will launch within the next 5-6 months. “The process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) is ongoing, and the layout preparation is also underway. The related proposals will be completed and presented to the GDA in an upcoming meeting. So, the phase-1 launch will likely happen within the next 5-6 months,” he added.

Last year, the GDA proposed 521 hectares for Harnandipuram township across the land of eight villages: Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

The GDA initiated the process to procure land from farmers and landowners via direct purchase in February 2025. In May 2025, the authority proposed a first-phase launch using about 120-130 hectares of land.

Officials say that the land for the first phase will majorly come from three villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, and Nagla Firoz Mohanpur.

They added that the scheme has a budget of about ₹2,384 crore, and the authority has so far spent about ₹440 crore. The majority of spending is on account of direct purchase of land from farmers.

The housing scheme is proposed near the Delhi-Meerut Road, close to the planned international cricket stadium, aerocity-theme township and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.