GDA speeds up process for international cricket stadium

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has expedited the process to build an international cricket stadium, and is working to resolve the issue related to acquisition of 33 acres for it, officials said on Monday. The stadium, having a seating capacity for 55,000 spectators, is proposed at Motri near Raj Nagar Extension, and will comply with all international standards. It is estimated to cost about ₹ 450 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The stadium, having a seating capacity for 55,000 spectators, is proposed at Motri near Raj Nagar Extension, and will comply with all international standards. It is estimated to cost about ₹450 crore.

The GDA has already facilitated efforts between farmers and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for procurement of 33 acres, they added.

To be sure, the deliberations to construct the stadium have been going on since 2018. But the floor area ratio (FAR) component, meant to allow additional constructions, demanded by the UPCA from the authority was higher than the permissible limit.

“The GDA has held meetings with officials tasked by the UPCA. Of the 33 acres, about 96% is in the possession of the UPCA. First and foremost, the entire 33 acres should be in possession to allow for land use conversion from agriculture to land use of a cricket stadium. The GDA will soon hold a meeting with farmers so that land issues can be removed,” said GDA media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

Officials said the map layout plan and requirement of FAR have not been submitted as yet. “Once the land issues get resolved, the FAR issues will be looked into. It will be in accordance with the building bylaws. In case, these issues do not get resolved, GDA will procure the land through land acquisition and will proceed with the development of the stadium on its own. It will be taken up on a public-private partnership basis,” Shukla added.

Officials linked to the stadium development said that they are holding meetings with GDA on a regular basis.

“Of the 33 acres, the majority of the land is with UPCA, and only 2-3 small chunks of land are to be procured. This will be resolved at the earliest. Thereafter, the FAR issues will be taken up. In all probability, we may see constructive development in July itself,” said UPCA’s convener for the cricket stadium Rakesh Mishra.

The developments were expedited after chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ghaziabad on June 26, and directed the GDA to take up construction of the stadium and take up its operations.