Ghaziabad: 3 guards held for assaulting family outside high rise

Ghaziabad: A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing the guards attacking and verbally abusing the family, including a woman. (Video grab)

Three security guards posted at Sushant Aquapolis high-rise in Crossings Republik Township were arrested on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a family with sticks at the main gate of the multi-storey building.

Police identified the nabbed guards as Shivpal Singh, 36, Savendra Pal Singh, 45, and Sunil Kumar, 43.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Crossings Republik police station in the matter following a complaint by Pradeep Gupta, head of the victim family, alleging that one Roshan Jha along with seven-eight others assaulted him and his family on Friday evening, officers said.

“The family was vacating the flat in the high-rise and leaving with their belongings from the main-gate when guards stopped them. There was some issue regarding payment of maintenance charges. This sparked an altercation and led to assault. We registered an FIR against the suspects under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested three guards from outside the high-rise,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Wave City circle.

“After the arrest, the suspects said that the family was leaving the society without paying up balance maintenance-charges. When Jha asked for the payment, the family misbehaved. This is why the suspects assaulted Gupta and family,” police said in a statement issued on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing the guards attacking and verbally abusing the family, including a woman.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. But police said it is related to Friday’s incident at Crossings Republik.

Officers said the case is being investigated and more arrests may follow, adding that previous criminal history of the suspects, if any, is being inquired into.