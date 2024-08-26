 Ghaziabad: 30-year-old man arrested for raping female dog - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 30-year-old man arrested for raping female dog

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Aug 26, 2024 10:18 AM IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Modinagar on Sunday for sexually abusing and raping a female dog, police said

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Modinagar on Sunday for sexually abusing and raping a female dog, police said. The suspect was identified as Surendra Kumar, they added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a first information report under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Modinagar police station. (Representational image)
Based on the complaint, police registered a first information report under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Modinagar police station. (Representational image)

A 1.32-minute video of the act shot went viral over the social media. On the basis of the video, Modinagar resident Saurabh Chaudhary filed a police complaint identifying Surendra as the man in the video. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Based on the complaint, police registered a first information report under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Modinagar police station.

“The video was recorded on August 23. The man sexually assaulted a female dog. He was arrested and further legal action is being taken,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police of Modinagar circle.

Surbhi Rawat, president of People for Animals, posted the video on X on August 24 while tagging the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ghaziabad police and demanding the strictest action against the suspect.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: 30-year-old man arrested for raping female dog
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On