Ghaziabad: 30-year-old man arrested for raping female dog

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Modinagar on Sunday for sexually abusing and raping a female dog, police said. The suspect was identified as Surendra Kumar, they added. Based on the complaint, police registered a first information report under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Modinagar police station. (Representational image)

A 1.32-minute video of the act shot went viral over the social media. On the basis of the video, Modinagar resident Saurabh Chaudhary filed a police complaint identifying Surendra as the man in the video. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The video was recorded on August 23. The man sexually assaulted a female dog. He was arrested and further legal action is being taken,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police of Modinagar circle.

Surbhi Rawat, president of People for Animals, posted the video on X on August 24 while tagging the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ghaziabad police and demanding the strictest action against the suspect.