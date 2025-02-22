Ghaziabad: 94 crore funds approved for new civic headquarters

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a ₹94 crore budget to build the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s (GMC) new headquarters in Arthala near Mohan Nagar where the civic body will shift in the next two years, officials said on Saturday. The headquarters of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

GMC’s new headquarters will be a five-storey building — excluding the ground floor and two basements — on a 21,000 sqm plot with 5,655 sqm dedicated to parking. GMC’s current headquarters in Navyug Market is an old building with limited parking space, and is adjacent to the headquarters of the Ghaziabad development authority and near the old bus stand

“The old building has limited space for operating different departments and also to accommodate employees. It is an old building, while the new building will have ample space and parking facilities. The state government has approved funds of ₹94 crore for the project. The executing agency has also been identified, and the project is likely to get complete in 2026,” said Arun Kumar Yadav, additional municipal commissioner.

“The location of the proposed building can be accessed easily by members of the public. In the future, GMC’s activities will expand as a result of growing housing expansion, and more zones may be created. As regards the old building, we may use it for some of our departments,” Yadav added.