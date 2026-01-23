Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ghaziabad begins mapping 153,000 voters to clean-up voter rolls

    Besides the 14 designated offices, like tehsils, block development offices, etc, the documents can also be submitted with the block-level officers or online by February 27

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 7:44 AM IST
    By Peeyush Khandelwal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has initiated the process of “mapping” around 0.15 million voters as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, seeking details and documents required for their inclusion into the final voter list due in March, officials said on Thursday.

    The administration on January 6 had published the revised draft electoral rolls. (HT Archive)
    The administration on January 6 had published the revised draft electoral rolls. (HT Archive)

    The administration on January 6 had published the revised draft electoral rolls. The figure showed 2,019,852 (about 71.17%) forms of electors were digitised out of the total electorate of 2,837,991 in the five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar.

    “Of the 2,019,852 forms of voters digitised, we have a list of about 153,048 unmapped voters who could not prove their family linkages related to parents or grandparents, etc, as required under the SIR process. So, we have begun the process of issuing notices in such instances, requiring them to submit related documents,” Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (ADM - finance and revenue), told HT.

    He said besides the 14 designated offices, like tehsils, block development offices, etc, the documents can also be submitted with the block-level officers or online by February 27.

    Officials said the enumeration form sought details of voters as per the last electoral roll of 2003 and whether their names figured in it.

    “If a voter’s name was not found, they were asked to provide the names of their parents or grandparents; this process is referred to as mapping,” ADM added.

    Those who could not be mapped on the 2003 lists must either appear before the assistant electoral registration officer or the electoral registration officer as specified in the notices and submit documents among the 12 mandated by the Election Commission of India to prove their age, citizenship, and place of residence, officials said.

    They added that around 60,000 notices have been issued so far while the rest are in process of being issued.

    The officials said the respondents must reply to the notices within a period of seven days, and time relaxation may be given to voters who have emergencies, or are stuck up due to work.

    The ADM said the final electoral rolls under the SIR process will be published on March 6.

    • Peeyush Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Peeyush Khandelwal

      Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

      Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Ghaziabad Begins Mapping 153,000 Voters To Clean-up Voter Rolls
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes