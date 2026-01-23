Ghaziabad begins mapping 153,000 voters to clean-up voter rolls

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has initiated the process of “mapping” around 0.15 million voters as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, seeking details and documents required for their inclusion into the final voter list due in March, officials said on Thursday. The administration on January 6 had published the revised draft electoral rolls. (HT Archive)

The administration on January 6 had published the revised draft electoral rolls. The figure showed 2,019,852 (about 71.17%) forms of electors were digitised out of the total electorate of 2,837,991 in the five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar.

“Of the 2,019,852 forms of voters digitised, we have a list of about 153,048 unmapped voters who could not prove their family linkages related to parents or grandparents, etc, as required under the SIR process. So, we have begun the process of issuing notices in such instances, requiring them to submit related documents,” Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (ADM - finance and revenue), told HT.

He said besides the 14 designated offices, like tehsils, block development offices, etc, the documents can also be submitted with the block-level officers or online by February 27.

Officials said the enumeration form sought details of voters as per the last electoral roll of 2003 and whether their names figured in it.

“If a voter’s name was not found, they were asked to provide the names of their parents or grandparents; this process is referred to as mapping,” ADM added.

Those who could not be mapped on the 2003 lists must either appear before the assistant electoral registration officer or the electoral registration officer as specified in the notices and submit documents among the 12 mandated by the Election Commission of India to prove their age, citizenship, and place of residence, officials said.

They added that around 60,000 notices have been issued so far while the rest are in process of being issued.

The officials said the respondents must reply to the notices within a period of seven days, and time relaxation may be given to voters who have emergencies, or are stuck up due to work.

The ADM said the final electoral rolls under the SIR process will be published on March 6.