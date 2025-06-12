Ghaziabad body in suitcase: Autopsy reveals woman was strangled to death

Ghaziabad: The post-mortem examination of the woman found stuffed inside a suitcase in Loni border on Tuesday morning has revealed that she died of strangulation, Ghaziabad police said on Wednesday, adding that she, however, remains to be identified. The deceased woman, suspected to be around 25-year-old and married, was in black pants and a blue top, said officers, adding that no documents were recovered from her possession. (Representational image)

“We are scanning all the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity of the spot where the woman’s body was dumped. Five teams are working to identify the deceased and nab the suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (Ghaziabad Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Asked if police managed to trace the vehicle from which she was dumped, the DCP said, “The vehicle is yet to be identified. Teams are working on that as well.”

“The short post-mortem of the woman revealed that she died of strangulation. It was suspected that she was killed and then forcefully stuffed inside the bag,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh.

Police received a call on Tuesday around 7.45am after some labourers noticed a suitcase tied with bedsheets and partially open, revealing a human body part. “Early morning, some labourers passing by spotted the suitcase. They noticed a small part of the bag was open and a body part was visible, following which they alerted the police on 112,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh.

“The body was forcefully stuffed inside the bag, due to which some bones were suspected to be broken. Apart from bleeding from the nose, no superficial injuries were spotted,” the ACP said.

According to police, it is suspected that the body was dumped on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday along the route between Behta Hazipur and Bandhala.

Police stations in Ghaziabad and surrounding districts have been alerted to check missing person reports. “We have also printed several pamphlets describing the woman’s appearance and circulated them on social media platforms,” the ACP added.