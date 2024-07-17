Ghaziabad cop kills self after making video accusing woman friend, 2 others of extortion

The Ghaziabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) of abetment to suicide against a woman and her two accomplices after a 32-year-old police constable died by his service rifle on Tuesday. Senior officers on Wednesday said the constable left behind a video message in which he detailed how the woman and her accomplices extorted about ₹6 lakh from him over the past two years. Two of three named in the FIR have been arrested, said police. The FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetting suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Muradnagar police station. The two women have been arrested and charges for extortion and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act added to the FIR. (Representational image only)

They said the constable was on duty at the Muradnagar municipal council compound on Tuesday evening when he ended his life. He left behind a three-minute video on his phone in which he narrated his ordeal at the hands of the three people, said officers.

“We have registered an FIR of abetment to suicide against his woman friend Prachi (single name), 24, her woman friend Guddan (single name),22, and a man named Amit Kumar at Muradnagar police station. Prachi and Guddan have been arrested, while a search is on for the third suspect. In the video, the constable, who joined the force in 2018, has stated that although married, he was in a relationship with Prachi, who was his neighbour in Bulandshahr,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

“We have arrested the two women and added charges for extortion and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them. A detailed interrogation is being done,” he said.

“The constable said the trio extorted about ₹6 lakh from him in the past two years and Prachi issued threats to implicate him in a false rape case if he did not pay them more money,” Yadav said.

The DCP said Prachi knew that the deceased was married but she entered into a relationship with him anyway.

The constable said in the video: “The woman, who lives in front of my house in Bulandshahr, entered into a relationship with me two years ago. Since then, she has been blackmailing me. She is aided by a man, Amit, who lives in the same locality. There is another woman named Guddan who is from Meerut. And, these three persons are continuously harassing me. In the past two years, they have extorted about ₹6 lakh from me. When I tell them that I will lodge a police complaint, the woman says that she will trap me in a false case and I will land up in jail.”

He further said, “I am so harassed that I cannot eat properly… I even sold belongings of my wife and gave money to them, but they are still not satisfied. I am pained… Previously, I even consumed poison but that did not deter her. I have no option but to die.”

The police said further probe is underway in the matter.