Ghaziabad councillors yet to receive June 30 meeting minutes

Councillors of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday alleged that the official deadline for receiving the minutes of the June 30 board meeting has passed, yet they have not been given a copy. Last week, councillors held a two-day round-the-clock protest at the municipal headquarters, demanding the immediate release of the minutes. On Saturday, councillors reached the corporation headquarters. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The June 30 board meeting, convened by mayor Sunita Dayal at the demand of 60–65 councillors, held a single and significant agenda item: the proposed hike in property tax. The board had overwhelmingly rejected the hike under the newly implemented structure.

Despite this, the official minutes—expected to confirm the board’s rejection—have not been made public. Councillors fear that the delay is strategic, with some alleging that the minutes may never be released and could instead be quietly submitted before the Allahabad High Court, where a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the tax hike is pending.

“There is absolutely no hint about the official minutes of the June 30 meeting, and no officer of the corporation is ready to provide a copy,” said Himanshu Sharma, councillor from Ward 75 (Rajendra Nagar – 1). “With over 25 days passed and no minutes issued, it seems there is something fishy. A different alibi is being given each time,” Sharma added.

Adding to the accusations, Neeraj Goel, councillor from Ward 88 (Gandhinagar/Turabnagar), said, “The officials are bent on increasing revenues through the property tax hike. With an increase in revenue, their chances of better transfers and postings improve. We feel they’re hiding the board’s rejection of the hike.”

Last week, councillors held a two-day round-the-clock protest at the municipal headquarters, demanding the immediate release of the minutes. The protest was later suspended after written assurances from officials, including Sanjeev Sinha, chief tax assessment officer, and Jung Bahadur Yadav, additional municipal commissioner. One of the key conditions in the letter was that the minutes would be sent to the Mayor by 10am on July 25.

That deadline has now lapsed.

“I still have not received any copy of the minutes of the June 30 board meeting from officials,” said mayor Sunita Dayal. “On my part, I have done what was expected of me, and the hike was rejected,” she added.

When contacted for an update, Sanjeev Sinha did not respond to calls from HT. Jung Bahadur Yadav, who also serves as the House Secretary, stated, “The minutes will be prepared soon.”

Meanwhile, three former councillors have already filed a PIL at the Allahabad High Court challenging the property tax hike. A crucial hearing is scheduled for July 29, further heightening the stakes around the missing minutes.