Ghaziabad court sentences man to 10 years in jail over death of co-worker

Ghaziabad: A court in Ghaziabad on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for causing death of his 20-year-old co-worker by pumping high-pressure air from an iron pipe into his body at an electronic factory in Sahibabad Site 4 industrial area in April 2021. The court said that the company’s management did not provide the CCTV recording, saying it got destroyed after 15 days.

The incident took place around 11pm on April 14, 2021. Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered against the accused, Pramod Kumar, at Link Road police station the next day.

The victim succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Vasundhara on April 26, 2021.

The court, headed by additional sessions judge Arvind Mishra, also slapped a penalty of ₹1 lakh against the accused.

The trial was conducted under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the then prevailing Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused pumped high-pressure air into the victim while he was bent over, which caused severe intestinal rupture leading to his death. The court also observed negligence on the part of company officials and investigating officer (IO) and directed departments concerned to initiate action,” said Nitin Sharma, additional district government counsel.

Before his death, the victim gave name of the accused to the IO and told the police that Kumar had an altercation with him over working on a machine on the night of the incident.

He also gave name of the accused to his father, mother and a co-worker. “It is evident that the deceased gave statements about the incident to four persons, which were consistent and had no contradictions,” the court said.

The court also said that the company’s management had an “insensitive attitude” as they did not provide the CCTV recording, saying it got destroyed after 15 days.

It added that there was an alleged delay on the company’s management part to get the patient admitted to the hospital.

The court, regarding the company and the case IO, directed the DGP of police, Uttar Pradesh, and the commissioner of police, Ghaziabad, to initiate action in the case. “A copy of the order should be sent to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, commissioner of police, and labour commissioner concerned for required action,” the order read.