Ghaziabad: Deliverymen, three accomplices arrested for attacking high-rise guards

Two deliverymen of a quick commerce service company and three of their accomplices were arrested on charges of beating up several security guards posted at Pearl Residency high-rise at Koyal Enclave in Ghaziabad on January 13, senior officers said on Thursday. Police said they registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 131 (assault or use of criminal force), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at Tila Morh police station. (Representational image)

The police said five suspects were identified as Prashant, Lovekush, Ankit, Chahat, and Amit (all single names) and were booked in an FIR lodged on January 14. Police said the suspects beat up the guards with rods and sticks when they were stopped for checking.

Police said the incident happened when two deliverymen on bikes entered the society to deliver goods and were returning at high speed.

“When we spotted them, we asked them to stop for checks. However, they started abusing me and beating me up. They got angry when three guards arrived to help me. The two deliverymen, identified as Prahsant and Lovekush from the Pasonda locality, called up their three friends, who came armed with rods and sticks. Thereafter, the group attacked us brutally and injured me and three staff besides a woman guard on duty,” Amit Singh, the security supervisor, said in the FIR.

“They went away issuing threats that deliverymen of their company should not be stopped in the future,” Singh said.

Police said they registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

“All five persons named in the FIR were arrested for attacking the guards at the society,” said Saloni Agarwal, assitant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.