Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Ghaziabad Development Authority to revamp 7 major intersections for smooth traffic

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:18 am IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has identified seven “congested intersections” for restructuring in an effort to ease traffic flow across the city, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Rudresh Shukla, GDA’s media coordinator, said the revived plan may either integrate findings from the earlier survey or involve a fresh assessment. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The junctions identified for improvement include Thakurdwara crossing, Hapur Chungi, the roundabout at Madhuban Bapudham, the crossing near DPS School in Pratap Vihar, intersections near Ajnara Integrity, Aashiana Chowk, and the stretch near Bunkar Mart in Raj Nagar Extension, according to GDA.

“The intersections will be restructured with infrastructure changes, widened and also beautified,” said Nand Kishor Kalal, the authority’s vice-chairperson.

GDA by way of restructuring means that they will either widen the intersections or create more road space, or create more space for left turns, or create additional U turns nearby to facilitate flow of traffic, among other engineering works which they deem fit.

Traffic enforcement is not the domain of GDA.

Officials said a detailed restructuring plan for the seven locations is being prepared and the work is expected to be completed within six to seven months once approvals and tenders are finalised.

In a parallel development, GDA also announced that it is reviving its long-pending “comprehensive mobility plan” with support from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). The authority had signed an MoU with CRRI in February 2018, following which the institute submitted a mobility plan in 2019. The plan recommended measures to reduce origin-to-destination travel time, decongest key corridors, and upgrade existing road infrastructure. However, the findings were never implemented fully, officials said.

“We are now renegotiating terms with CRRI and expect an updated comprehensive mobility plan for Ghaziabad within the next six to seven months,” Kalal said. “The plan will help reduce congestion and suggest infrastructure changes. We have already proposed two elevated roads and one flyover to improve vehicular movement on major corridors. Alongside these proposals, we are restructuring seven major intersections that experience regular traffic bottlenecks.”

Rudresh Shukla, GDA’s media coordinator, said the revived plan may either integrate findings from the earlier survey or involve a fresh assessment. “The previous survey suggested several improvements, but they could not be executed. CRRI will now examine whether those findings are still applicable or if a new survey is needed. The new mobility plan will reflect current ground conditions,” he said.

GDA officials said the proposals include two elevated stretches—a 3.5km, four-lane section from Raj Nagar Extension crossing to Morti at a cost of 350 crore, and a two-kilometre, four-lane section costing 200 crore from Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground to the Bhatia Morh flyover on Grand Trunk Road. A new 1.5km, four-lane flyover costing around 150 crore has also been proposed, connecting ALT Centre near Kamla Nehru Nagar to the Diamond Flyover in Shastri Nagar.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad Development Authority to revamp 7 major intersections for smooth traffic
The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) plans to restructure seven congested intersections to improve traffic flow, including Thakurdwara crossing and Aashiana Chowk, through widening and infrastructure enhancements. Additionally, GDA is reviving a comprehensive mobility plan with the Central Road Research Institute to address congestion and propose new elevated roads and flyovers, with updates expected in six to seven months.