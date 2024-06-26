 Ghaziabad: Employee stabs and critically injures shop owner over low pay - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Employee stabs and critically injures shop owner over low pay

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jun 27, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Police said the prime suspect and his friend are yet to be identified. They allegedly reached Kumar’s shop around noon and the prime suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the spot

A 30-year-old shopkeeper in Shalimar Garden was stabbed and critically injured on Wednesday allegedly by his new employee, senior police officers said, adding that the suspect was angry about the low salary he was offered.

The ACP said the police have formed teams to ascertain the identities of the suspects and trace their whereabouts. Police also said the shop owner had purchased the shop for about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh last month. (Representational Image)
The ACP said the police have formed teams to ascertain the identities of the suspects and trace their whereabouts. Police also said the shop owner had purchased the shop for about 20 lakh last month. (Representational Image)

Police identified the victim as Dhanpat Kumar, a resident of nearby Shaheed Nagar, who operates a grocery shop in Shalimar Garden.Police said the incident happened around noon on Wednesday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Police said the prime suspect and his friend are yet to be identified. They allegedly reached Kumar’s shop around noon and the prime suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the spot.

“Kumar suffered severe injuries to his hands, abdomen, head and other body parts. He also tried to resist the attack but the two persons managed to overpower him. The two suspects fled the spot. Locals soon rushed him to a private hospital where he is on ventilator support and in a critical condition,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

The ACP said the police have formed teams to ascertain the identities of the suspects and trace their whereabouts. Police also said the shop owner had purchased the shop for about 20 lakh last month.

“Kumar’s wife told police that the prime suspect joined at the shop about two days ago, and he had some dispute with Kumar about the salary he was to be paid. She said the prime suspect was angry with the salary he was offered and demanded a higher amount. This probably led to the incident. We are awaiting a formal complaint from the victim’s family and a case under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) will soon be registered,” Gautam said.

Police said the shop where the incident took place was not under direct CCTV coverage and they are scanning footage from other cameras to identify the two absconding suspects.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Employee stabs and critically injures shop owner over low pay
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On