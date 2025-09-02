Ghaziabad: Farmers of Wave City project barge inside GDA headquarters; stage protest

Ghaziabad: Hundreds of farmers on Monday barged inside the headquarters of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) over their alleged unfulfilled demands promised by the developer of the Wave City project near National Highway – 9. The project’s officials, however, denied the allegation. Farmer leaders said they arrived in tractors and cars and broke open the main entrance of the authority’s office during the protest. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Farmer leaders said they arrived in tractors and cars and broke open the main entrance of the authority’s office during the protest.

“There was an agreement in 2014 with the developer, in presence of the then GDA vice chairperson. Farmers were to be given 8% developed plots and provision of employment opportunities. Development of villages with the construction of colleges and schools was also promised. However, we are still awaiting the promised things. So, we came to GDA to make our voices heard,” said Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha district president Tikam Nagar.

A spokesperson from the Wave City project, being developed under the Hi-Tech City policy of the UP government, however, said all commitments of the agreement were honoured.

“The small and marginal farmers were also given free land, which they later sold in violation of conditions. The developed land was also offered at subsidised rates. Some farmers availed themselves of the offer, while others did not. Thereafter, our offer ended. Now, they want the developed land at old prices, which is unfair, and the land is utilised for other purposes after a gap of about 10-12 years. Regarding the development, it is our commitment, and works are proceeding. We promise a world-class infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

The township was initially proposed over about 4,400 acres, and the revised estimates project it at an area of about 4,200 acres currently.

For the development, the developers purchased land directly from farmers.

Meanwhile, the GDA officials said farmers breached the main gate and also broke locks on Monday. “One of our guards also suffered injuries. Later, they came in with tractors and staged protests inside the GDA headquarters. We are asking police to take action. Farmers have been called for a meeting on September 11 for their issues,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.