Ghaziabad: Fire at three industrial-units in Loni’s Tronica City

A major fire broke out in three industrial units in Tronica City industrial area, Loni, on Saturday morning, after which 17 fire tenders were rushed, fire officials said, adding that efforts to douse the blaze continued till the evening. Officials said that no injuries were reported during the incident, which might have been caused due to an electrical issue in one of the unit, adding that strong winds were aiding the blaze to spread further. Police officers said their teams evacuated people from eight nearby units and moved inflammable materials to safer locations as a precaution. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the officials, the fire broke out in a chemical unit in the area and spread to a neighbouring packaging unit. “The wind further aided spread the fire to a third unit, which processes almonds. The fire also affected the structure of the packaging unit , causing it to collapse. We anticipate that efforts to douse the flame may continue till Saturday evening. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Three people trapped in the packaging unit were rescued in time,” said chief fire officer Rahul Pal.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Quick reaction teams and police personnel from three police stations in Loni also reached the spot. “Personnel will remain on site until the fire is fully extinguished. Our teams evacuated people from eight nearby units and moved inflammable materials to safer locations as a precaution,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma.

According to fire department records, about 410 fire incidents were reported from January to April this year in the Ghaziabad district, while 931, 1,103, and 1,058 incidents were reported in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. On June 12, five people, including two women and two minors, were killed in a fire at their home in the Tila Shahbazpur locality. Another woman from the family is in critical condition, suffering from 70% burns, the ACP added.

The fire department officials said that to tackle fires, they need a fire station each to cover a 15km radius area according to norms. The Ghaziabad district has only three permanent fire stations at Kotwali, Vaishali and Modinagar.

“Last year we sent proposal for fire stations at Tronica City, Roopnagar industrial area and Sihani Gate while a demand for stations at Crossings Republik and Bulandshahr Road industrial area was also sent. Earlier this year, we received approval for stations at Sihani Gate and Tronica City stations,” Pal added.