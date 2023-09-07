News / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad: Forest team put on alert after leopard sighting reported near PAC, Govindpuram

Ghaziabad: Forest team put on alert after leopard sighting reported near PAC, Govindpuram

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 10:56 PM IST

The last confirmed sighting of a leopard in Ghaziabad was on May 21, when an adult animal was rescued from a drainage pipeline in Modinagar

The forest department has put its teams on alert after a leopard was reportedly sighted near the 47th Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion campus in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad, officials aware of the matter said.

Officials said that the PAC officials had written to the forest department on Wednesday, reporting the sighting and warning that the presence of the leopard could pose a risk to personnel and their families living on the campus. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Officials said that the PAC officials had written to the forest department on Wednesday, reporting the sighting and warning that the presence of the leopard could pose a risk to personnel and their families living on the campus. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that the PAC officials had written to the forest department on Wednesday, reporting the sighting and warning that the presence of the leopard could pose a risk to personnel and their families living on the campus.

“Our teams will stay on alert for the next three days and will try to find out the presence of the leopard with the help of pug marks or other indications left by the animal. However, a midnight search proved futile and no traces of presence of leopard in the area came to light,” said Manish Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO).

He added that a similar sighting was reported by residents in Dasna three days ago, but a search in the area did not yield any results.

The last confirmed sighting of a leopard in Ghaziabad was on May 21, when an adult animal was rescued from a drainage pipeline in Modinagar.

In February, another leopard attacked and injured 10 people at the Ghaziabad district court before being tranquilized and captured.

The DFO said that the forest department is also taking steps to prevent leopards from entering human settlements.

“We have asked farmers to keep their sugarcane fields free of tall grass and bushes, which leopards use as hiding places,” he said.

He added that the department is also conducting awareness campaigns in villages near forests to educate people about how to avoid conflict with leopards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out