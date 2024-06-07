Ghaziabad: Four held for murdering 45-year-old from Indirapuram, disposing of body

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested four suspects who allegedly planned and murdered their 45-year-old friend before dumping his body in Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar on the night of February 28. Police said prime suspect Upadhyaya misled the victim’s family several times in order to derail the police investigation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The four arrested men were identified as Raju Upadhyaya, who is the prime suspect, and his accomplices Anuj Garg, Krishna Agarwal and Harish Kumar. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Varshney, a resident of Indirapuram.

Recounting the sequence of events, police said Varshney in November 2023 asked Upadhyaya, his partner, to sell a property valued at about ₹20 crore in Moradabad.

“Upadhaya developed ill intentions on getting to know about the high value of the property and planned to kill Varsheny in order to usurp the property and money. Since December 2023, he started planning Varsheny’s murder and roped in three other suspects. On February 28, Vashney had gone to Karkardooma court in Delhi, and Upadhyaya later accompanied him to his office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

Police said after reaching the office, the suspects started drinking with Varshney.

“In between, Harish Kumar mixed copper sulphate in Varshney’s drinks and later gave him six injections of an anaesthetic drug that made Varshney fall unconscious. Later, the suspects used Varshney’s Creta car and dumped his body in a canal in Muradnagar. They later left his car in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden,” the DCP said.

The police said Varshney’s family approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint at Karkardooma in Delhi, but Varshney could not be traced.

“In between, Upadhyaya pretended to help Varshney’s family trace the “missing man”. Prior to the murder, Upadhyaya gave an anonymous threat call to Varsheny’s family posing as a rival of Varshney. Police probed that angle and did not find that person’s involvement. After the murder, Upadhyaya made another call to the victim family pretending to be an auto driver and told them that Varshney was taken to Muradnagar by some people,” Patil said.

Police said Upadhyaya later sent a letter in Varshney’s name to his family.

The letter mentioned that he was caught up in some issue and would return home after four months.

“All this was done by Upadhyaya in order to delay investigation and mislead Varshney’s family. This also caused a delay in registering an FIR. Finally, we questioned Upadhyaya in detail and he revealed the entire sequence and also named the others involved. We arrested the four suspects and we have enough electronic evidences to nail them. The body is yet to be recovered and help is being taken from other districts. The case will be transferred to Delhi for further investigation,” Patil said.

Police said they zeroed in on Upadhyaya after Varshney’s wife, Mamta, filed anFIR of kidnapping at the Shalimar Garden police station on May 30, naming Upadhyaya as suspect.

She filed the complaint in Shalimar Graden as her husband’s car was recovered from there police said,

She also told Ghaziabad police that while probing her missing person complaint, Delhi Police found that Varshney was seen moving out of Karkardooma court Upadhyaya on the day he went missing.