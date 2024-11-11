Ghaziabad: Gang orders expensive gadgets in name of police officers, arrested

The police on Sunday arrested a gang of four that allegedly called up owners of two electronic showrooms posing as police officers to order expensive gadgets and then made off with those items when they were delivered at the designated place in Raj Nagar Extension, senior officers said on Monday. The four suspects were arrested by a police team from Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday, and four LED televisions, four split-air conditioners besides one Ertiga car used in the crime was confiscated. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said separate cases were registered at the Nandgram police station based on two separate complaints by the two showroom owners on November 6 and 8.

The police identified the four suspects as Manish Kumar, 35, a resident of Mandavli, Delhi; Jasvir Singh alias Monu, 40, a resident of East Vinod Nagar, Delhi;Tameem Ali, 28, a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh; and Dilshad, 35. a resident of Madhu Vihar, Delhi.

Police said it was Kumar and Singh who ordered the items by posing as police officers while Ali and Dilshad had purchased the items from the suspects.

“We registered two FIRs in this connection and these were related to the theft of two air-conditioners and two LED televisions. The items were asked to be delivered near a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension. One call was made by suspects in the name of Vijay Nagar SHO while the second call was made in the name of an officer from Morta police post,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

The first FIR was registered by Tarun Singhal, resident of Pratap Vihar, on November 6. Singhal in his FIR said he received a call, wherein the caller identified himself as SHO of Vijay Nagar police station and ordered two (1.5 tonne each) spilt-air conditioners to be delivered near a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension.

The second FIR was registered by Sameer, resident of Khoda Colony, on November 8 and said he received a call from a man who identified himself as a police officer from Morta police post. Sameer was directed to deliver two 55-inch LED televisions to the same area near the high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension.

Police said when the delivery persons reached near the high-rise, they were asked by the caller in both instances to leave the items near the gates and come to nearby locations for getting the payment.

After the delivery person left, the gang picked up the gadgets and fled, officials said.

Both FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 303(2) (dishonestly taking away movable property) at Nandgram police station.

The police said that they roped in several teams who scanned footage from dozens of CCTV cameras and also conducted manual intelligence.

The four suspects were arrested by a police team from Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday, and four LED televisions, four split-air conditioners besides one Ertiga car used in the crime was confiscated, officials said.

“Kumar and Singh thought that if they call in name of police officers, the showroom owners would not be suspicious and would deliver items for certain. The other two suspects purchased these items from Kumar and Singh. We suspect that the gang may have duped more persons in a similar fashion and our teams are investigating the matter further,” the ACP said.