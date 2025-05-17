Ghaziabad: GDA starts survey before proposed redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) last week began a survey to determine the ownership status of flats in the Tulsi Niketan housing scheme, which is proposed for redevelopment due to the dilapidated condition of the buildings. Officials said the survey is likely to be completed by the end of May. The bad condition of the buildings came into the limelight on Wednesday when a five-year-old boy and his 25-year-old uncle were crushed to death by debris from a crumbling flat. The site of the collapse on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

On Wednesday, Vansh alias Laddu and his uncle Akash Kumar, were standing outside a shop on the ground floor at 8.30pm when a portion of the balcony of the flat above the shop collapsed. The two were declared dead at a hospital. The flat owner, Sabina Khan, had allegedly constructed a bathroom in her balcony, and leakage from it likely weakened the structure, leading to the collapse. Khan has been booked for causing death by negligence.

“The Tulsi Niketan scheme was developed in 1989–90 and comprises 2,004 flats meant for economically weaker sections and 288 for lower-income groups, along with 60 shops and other necessary facilities. The survey aims to assess the status of occupancy and determine whether the residents are original allottees, holders of power of attorney, tenants, or illegal occupants. Once the survey is complete, it will provide inputs for calculating the cost of redevelopment,” said Atul Vats, vice chairperson of GDA.

The survey is being conducted by a tripartite team comprising officials from GDA, the municipal corporation, and the district urban development agency. In the redevelopment plan, GDA plans to bring in private developers to construct flats for Tulsi Niketan residents through a public-private partnership. An expression of interest has already been issued for the project, officials added.

“We estimate that the redevelopment cost of Tulsi Niketan could be around ₹700–1,000 crore. If no private players come forward to take up the project, the authority will use its own resources for the purpose,” said a GDA official familiar with the matter.

The scheme is located adjacent to Wazirabad Road (near the Delhi border) and lies three to four feet below the normal ground level. The flats have become severely dilapidated due to monsoon waterlogging and lack of maintenance.

In 2009, a study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee found that the structural condition of the buildings had deteriorated due to a lack of regular maintenance. The findings were submitted to GDA in a report.

A 2018 study by Jamia Millia Islamia stated: “Hence, it is recommended to dismantle such units as they have deteriorated to such an extent that retrofitting and rehabilitation could be costlier than new construction.”

According to a concept note prepared for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan, 2,255 out of 2,292 flats are currently occupied. Officials noted that most of these flats are occupied based on power of attorney, which raises ownership concerns that must be resolved before the redevelopment plan can proceed.

Residents said that a redevelopment proposal by GDA in 2019 could not move forward due to these ownership issues.

“We have 80% of residents who either hold power of attorney or simple notary documents. The original allottees cannot be traced, as the flats have changed hands multiple times, raising ownership concerns. We do not oppose the redevelopment plan. However, the residents are sceptical. They demand that, instead of demolishing all the dilapidated flats at once, the GDA should carry out the redevelopment in phases. They should construct one tower first, relocate residents there, and then proceed similarly with the rest,” said Pawan Babbar, Treasurer of the Tulsi Niketan Residents’ Welfare Association.