Ghaziabad: Group clash near Delhi-Meerut road, one injured in firing

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man was shot and injured when two groups clashed on Friday afternoon at the 100-feet road linking Delhi Meerut Road to Nandgram, police said. Police formed three teams to nab the suspects and later arrested one of them identified as Sagar Pandit, 24, a Nandgram resident. (Representative photo)

Police said a group of 8-10 men clashed with another group of 4-5 men around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The clash escalated into stone and brick pelting.

“During the altercation, one of the suspects opened fire and a bullet struck Tarun Kumar, 23, and a Nandgram resident, in the shoulder. Police rushed him to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The suspects fled after the incident,” ACP (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

Police said a member of the smaller group had slapped a member of the larger group two days ago.

“When the two groups came face to face on Friday, they clashed. The suspect fled after the firing. They are residents of Nandgram and nearby Sihani,” the ACP added.

Police formed three teams to nab the suspects and later arrested one of them identified as Sagar Pandit, 24, a Nandgram resident.

“Teams are looking for the other suspects. We have also received a complaint from the family of the injured man and an FIR for attempted murder was registered at Nandgram police station,” Jitendra Singh, SHO of Nandgram police station told HT.