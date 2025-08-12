Ghaziabad high-rise resident assaulted; 1 staffer held

Ghaziabad: A staff member of the maintenance department at Saya Gold high-rise in Indirapuram was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up a resident who visited the maintenance office with a water supply-related complaint, police said. An officer from the maintenance department at the Saya Gold high-rise, however, said that the resident initially used unwanted words and also abused the staff. (Representational image)

The incident took place at the Saya Gold Avenue high-rise on Sunday evening when resident, Rahul Arora, visited the office with a water supply complaint persisting for the last six months.

The maintenance staff provided a temporary solution but the issue cropped up again on Raksha Bandhan festival on Saturday and repeated on Sunday, said Arora in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Indirapuram police station, against five people.

“Upon complaint, maintenance staff member Lavanya Tayal used abusive words against my family. Then he came and started hitting me. In the CCTV, it is evident that one Ravi Kant and three others caught hold of me, and this allowed the man to continue hitting me,” he said in the FIR.

Arora also alleged that his clothes were torn apart and he was hit in the eye during the incident, adding that he was also threatened.

A footage of a CCTV installed at the maintenance office, also surfaced on social media.

An officer from the maintenance department at the Saya Gold high-rise, however, said that the resident initially used unwanted words and also abused the staff.

“He was the first who pushed the staff, and this is seen in the CCTV. Other staff did not hit him. They were trying to prevent a fight. The staff are hired from an outsourcing agency,” he added.

Based on Arora’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under the BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 324(4) (causing damage).

The FIR has named Lavanya Tayal, Ravi Kant, and three other unidentified men, as suspects.

“We registered an FIR upon a complaint by Arora, and arrested Lavanya Tayal, who was involved in hitting the complainant. Investigation is underway, and the CCTV will be part of the investigation,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.