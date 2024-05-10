Ghaziabad: Killers yet to be nabbed in MNC executives murder

Leading investigation into the robbery and murder of a 42-year-old senior executive of a multinational company on May 3, teams of the Ghaziabad police are tailing several suspects who frequently change their locations in western Uttar Pradesh, officials familiar with the investigation said on Thursday. Vinay Tyagi (HT Photo)

According to police, MNC executive Vinay Tyagi was returning home from his office on the night of May 3 when he was murdered by unidentified persons. He was found dead with two stab wounds in a drain near Sector 2 in Rajendra Nagar, police said.

Tyagi had got off a Metro train at 8.27pm and was in touch with his family till 11.21pm, police said. Thereafter, his mobile phone was switched off and his family came across his body while searching for him around 3am.

Police have formed eight teams to trace the suspects after the family registered a first information report for robbery and murder at Shalimar Garden police station.

“We have taken up electronic surveillance of the entire area and found some suspicious people present near the scene of crime the night of. These were people not usually seen in the area. We are tracking them but they are frequently changing locations in western Uttar Pradesh. Their activity is suspicious and our teams are trying to trace them. These locations are near Khekra in Baghpat district and others,” said an officer linked to the investigation, asking not to be named.

Officers have revealed that they currently have three suspects in the case.

Since the murder, police have scanned footage from about 100-150 CCTV cameras but could not obtain any visual confirmation on the suspects.

Tyagi, the deceased, was transferred to Delhi in April and his family has told police that he took some difficult professional decisions to set right procedures and processes related to distributors.

“Our teams are working actively to solve the case. we are looking at the angle of professional rivalry, besides tracking the suspects who are changing locations in western Uttar Pradesh. Our teams are taking active help of electronic surveillance, CCTV footage and also manual intelligence to solve the case. The motive would be known once the suspects are arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil.

Tyagi’s mobile phone and his laptop also went missing on the night of the murder, police said, prompting them to suspect a robbery gone wrong. His family told police that on the night of, he sent his location to them but the message was later deleted.

The investigation has revealed that Tyagi was in Rajendra Nagar area for about three hours before he was killed. During that time, he made purchases from a liquor shop, and also bought snacks