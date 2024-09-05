Ghaziabad: Man, boy take govt SUV for a spin, perform stunts on NH-9; detained

A man and a minor boy were taken into custody by the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday for allegedly making off with a government Bolero SUV and performing stunts on the National Highway-9 with hooters blaring and beacon lights turned on, senior officers said, adding that it took them several hours to ascertain the ownership of the car. Videos of the Bolero speeding on the highway with the beacon light on and siren blaring was widely shared on social media. (HT Photo)

Videos of the Bolero speeding on the highway with the beacon light on and siren blaring was widely shared on social media. The video showed a young man driving the Bolero at high speed while a boy performed stunts while hanging out of the window of the car.

“The vehicle had ”Uttar Pradesh Sarkar (UP government)” written on it. When we inquired, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of office of district magistrate, Ghaziabad, and it was attached to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), and used by GDA’s naib tehsildar. The traffic police issued a fine of ₹25,000 and the two were taken into custody,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

The ACP said the two were known to the driver of the car.

GDA vice-chairperson Atul Vats denied claims by the police and also shared documents which showed that the vehicle was registered in name of secretary, GDA, and presently attached to the office of district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

“We have asked the police to issue a clarification in this regard. The vehicle belongs to GDA and it was attached to the office of district magistrate and used by their naib tehsildar. The police will initiate legal action,” Vats said.

GDA’s response prompted the police to inquire further.

Later on Wednesday evening, Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city), issued another statement.

“The Bolero vehicle had “magistrate” written on it. Its flasher light and siren were turned on. One of the two youngsters is aged 18 years and has beenidentified as Ashu (single name), while his friend is a minor in age. The traffic police has fined the vehicle. When we inquired, it came to fore that it was a government vehicle and belongs to GDA. It was used by tehsildar, sadar, Ghaziabad, for duty. Its driver Sanjay told us that his son along with a friend took the vehicle for a spin without permission,” the DCP said.

When contacted, tehsildar (sadar), Ravi Kumar, said, “The vehicle is used by our naib tehsildar and two minor boys were taken into custody by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the incident. The police will decide on the further course of action.”