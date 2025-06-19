Ghaziabad: Man feared dead as suspect says ‘body’ dumped in Hindon

A 25-year-old man from Loni is allegedly feared dead after a suspect revealed during police questioning that the victim was abducted, shot dead, and his body thrown into the Hindon River in Baghpat on June 7 night, officials said on Wednesday. Ankur’s family had initially filed a missing complaint on June 7 after he failed to return home. (Representational image)

Police said that the man was identified as Ankur Kumar, a resident of Ganoli in Loni. According to police, the revelation came during the interrogation of a suspect, a 26-year-old, who was picked up on Tuesday night, nearly a week after Ankur’s family had reported him missing and lodged an FIR for kidnapping on June 13 at Loni police station.

“The 26-year-old revealed that they took Ankur in their Swift car to Garhi Kalanjari in Baghpat and shot him before throwing him in Hindon. Upon this information, we have roped in a team to trace and recover the body. We will question Saurabh in detail,” said ACP (Loni Circle) Siddharth Gautam.

An FIR was registered under BNS section 140(3) (kidnapping or abducting any person in order that such person may be murdered) against Aman Kumar, Shanky, Sonu Kumar, and unidentified accomplices, aged 25-30 years. have no known criminal history at present, officials said. All named suspects are residents of Ganoli except Sonu, who is from Khekra, Baghpat.

The suspected motive, as per preliminary probe, stems from Ankur’s relationship with Shanky’s sister. Police said the two had been in a relationship for one-and-a-half years, briefly broke up, and resumed communication a few months ago—something that reportedly upset Shanky.

“However, they later patched up few months ago and started communication again. This was not liked by Shanky, and he and his suspect friends planned the incident. The other suspects in the case are absconding. Their families have also fled,” ACP Gautam said.

Ankur’s family had initially filed a missing complaint on June 7 after he failed to return home. According to their FIR, Ankur had gone out for dinner with Aman Kumar to a dhaba. Later that night, they alleged, Aman lured Ankur to Siroli, where other suspects were waiting in a Swift Dzire (Delhi registration). The family claimed a known acquaintance saw the kidnapping and told them.

Despite efforts by the family to trace the car, it remained untraceable. They later lodged a formal FIR naming the suspects and alleging foul play.

The police probe is on, with search operations underway in the Hindon River area to locate Ankur’s body. Officials said efforts are also being made to verify the claims made by the 26-year-old, trace the absconding suspects, and determine the sequence of events leading to the suspected murder.