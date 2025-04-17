Ghaziabad: Man held for stabbing sister to death over alcohol row

A 53-year-old man who had served over 27 years in jail for two previous murders was taken into custody late Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his 27-year-old sister to death during a quarrel over alcohol in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, police said. Police said they were informed of the incident by neighbours and reached the spot soon after. (File Photo.)

The incident took place around 8.30pm at the family’s residence in the Gauri Patti locality. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Iliyaas, alias Kalu, allegedly attacked his sister, identified by the police as Afsaar, with a pair of scissors after she tried to stop him from stepping out to buy liquor.

“The suspect had taken ₹1,000 from his mother and was trying to go out to get bottles of liquor. His sister objected and tried to stop him. Enraged, he picked up scissors and landed multiple blows on her abdomen and legs,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni Circle.

Afsaar suffered several injuries and was initially rushed to a local hospital by family members, police said. She was later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead, ACP Gautam added.

Police said they were informed of the incident by neighbours and reached the spot soon after. Iliyaas was taken into custody, and the weapon used in the assault was also recovered from the house.

“During the initial investigation, it has come to light that he was earlier involved in the murder of two of his relatives—one case in Delhi and the other in Ghaziabad. For these, he served a total of 27 years, six months and 18 days in Mandoli jail in Delhi and Dasna jail in Ghaziabad. He was released around seven months ago from Dasna,” said ACP Gautam.

The police have sent the woman’s body for autopsy and are in the process of recording a formal complaint from the family before registering an FIR for murder. “Investigation is underway,” the ACP added.