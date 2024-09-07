Ghaziabad: Man, minor daughter killed on NH-9 near Dasna

A 50-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed, while his daughter-in-law and minor grandson were injured when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-9 near Dasna late on Friday night, police said. Investigators said they are trying to trace the vehicle using CCTV footage from the area. The family was returning from a visit to Farukh’s daughter who resides in Masuri, as it reached near Sundardeep College on NH-9, their bike was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 9.30pm when Umar Farukh, 50, was travelling with his daughter Zainab, 10, grandson Umar, 4, and daughter-in-law Rukhsar, 25, from Masuri to their home in Dasna. The family was returning from a visit to Farukh’s daughter who resides in Masuri. As they reached near Sundardeep College on NH-9, their bike was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping, police said.

“Some locals informed the police, and the injured were rushed to the hospital. The minor girl died on the spot due to severe injuries and was declared dead. My brother Farukh later succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad,” said Mohammad Aslam, Farukh’s cousin.

Farukh’s daughter-in-law, Rukhsar, and her 4-year-old son also suffered injuries in the collision. “The two are still in the hospital under treatment, but doctors say their condition is stable. The injured woman is in shock and unable to identify the type of vehicle that hit their bike. We are waiting for the post-mortem to be completed before submitting a police complaint,” Aslam added.

The accident falls under the jurisdiction of the Wave City police station. “The man and his minor daughter were killed in the accident after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle. We are yet to receive a formal complaint as the family is occupied with the autopsy. An FIR will be registered soon. Our teams are scanning CCTV footage on the highway to identify the vehicle involved,” said the station house officer (Wave City) Ankit Kumar.