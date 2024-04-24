Ghaziabad man’s car towed away by thieves at night

A gang of thieves in Ghaziabad hit upon a novel way to make off with a car. They brought a tow van, the kind that is used by traffic police to remove wrongly parked cars, and used to tow away a Swift Dzire car around 3.30am on March 31, senior police officers said. In the CCTV footage, the tow van is seen coming towards Chaudhary Morh around 3.10am on March 31. About 20 minutes later, the same van is seen towing my car towards the New Bus Adda and further towards Sahibabad. (HT Photo)

The Kowatli police on Sunday registered an FIR after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (theft) against unidentified persons and said the car belonged to Sanjay Kumar Singh, a resident of Old Arya Nagar, who runs a water supplying business at Chaudhary Morh. Police said his car was parked outside the shop on the night of March 31.

“After the car went missing, I approached the traffic police, municipal corporation and every other agency in order to check if they towed away my car. However, none of them had taken away my car. Then I went to the police a number of times but they declined to take my complaint on the pretext of being busy with election related duty,” Singh said.

He added his plea was entertained only after the intervention of local media persons and the police also came across a CCTV footage of the theft from Thalurdwara flyover.

“In the CCTV footage, the tow van is seen coming towards Chaudhary Morh around 3.10am on March 31. About 20 minutes later, the same van is seen towing my car towards the New Bus Adda and further towards Sahibabad. A man in kurta pyjama on a bike is also seen guiding the van driver. It seems that they zeroed in on my car and took it away in 10-15 minutes. My ID cards and some other documents were in car and later I found these lying on the roadside in Sahibabad,” Singh said.

The police said they came across the CCTV footage from cameras near the Thakurdwara flyover and an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on a complaint given by Singh.

“There was no delay from our end in registering the FIR. The complainant delayed filing a complaint as he was under the impression that his car was taken away by the traffic police. The CCTV footage procured by the police shows the tow van taking away his car. The tow van does not belong to the traffic police. We are investigating the case,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).