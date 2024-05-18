Ghaziabad: Man sends photos of murdered wife to relatives before hanging self

A 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his 26-year-old wife and later hanged himself in their house in a locality under the jurisdiction of Ankur Vihar police station area on Friday afternoon. Police said the man also allegedly sent a picture of him hugging his dead wife to five of his relatives before dying by suicide and it was they who alerted the police. The deceased man had gone to his native place in Etah for a fortnight and returned only on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Senior officers said the man worked at a factory in Loni while his wife worked in Noida, and, he objected to her working.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to police, the couple who hailed from native of Etah district and got married in 2016. Their six-year-old daughter was with her grandfather in Etah at the time of the murder-suicide.

Police suspect that the man probably murdered his wife around 11am on Friday and sent the pictures to his relatives around 12.30pm.

“These pictures were sent to five relatives, including his sister, and, with a message, “both dead”. His sister saw the pictures around 1.30pm and alerted her younger brother in panic. He rushed to the spot and found the main door of the house locked from inside. He then climbed to the terrace and found his way in from there to discover his brother and wife dead. Thereafter, he alerted the police around 2pm,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural), said the man probably strangulated his wife with a dupatta and later hanged himself with the same cloth.

“Some pieces of the cloth were found on the neck of the woman. The pictures he had sent to his relatives were also found on the man’s phone. The couple had some marital discord since the past couple of months and this probably triggered the end,” Yadav said.

The police said the deceased man had gone to his native place in Etah for a fortnight and returned only on Wednesday.

“While the man was away, his wife continued to go to work in Noida. The deceased was not happy with his wife working. But she insisted on going to office. This probably led to a dispute and the man on Friday killed her,” ACP Verma, said.

The police said that the bodies were sent for an autopsy and the reports are awaited.