Ghaziabad’s civic body unanimously elects 12-member executive committee

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation witnessed a significant event as the 100 newly elected councillors unanimously elected the 12-member executive committee during the scheduled elections on Friday, officials said. The 12 Executive members won the election unopposed in the executive hall of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation in Ghaziabad , India on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

This development comes after the previous term of the corporation board concluded on January 22. The subsequent mayoral and councillor elections, declared on May 13, witnessed the newly elected representatives taking their oath of office on May 27.

The executive committee now boasts representation from various political parties, with nine councillors hailing from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and an independent candidate each hold one seat.

The corporation, comprising 100 councillors representing different residential wards, holds immense responsibility for the administration of the city. As the second highest body after the corporation board, the executive committee is vested with considerable power. It not only has the authority to make policy decisions but also oversees the day-to-day functioning of the civic body. In matters requiring broader consensus, the committee has the option to refer decisions to the corporation board, ensuring a collaborative approach to governance.

The elections for the executive committee were conducted on Friday, culminating in all 12 members being elected unopposed. Out of the 13 initial nominations filed, one BJP candidate withdrew at the eleventh hour, leading to a streamlined election process.

Nitin Gaur, the municipal commissioner, said, “Nine members from the BJP have been elected to the executive committee, along with one independent candidate, one Congress member, and one representative from the Samajwadi Party”.

Examining the broader political landscape, the recently concluded local body polls on May 11 revealed the BJP’s dominance, securing 66 out of the 100 councillor seats. Independent candidates emerged as the second-largest group, obtaining 14 seats.

Opposition parties faced a setback, collectively acquiring 20 seats. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party clinched three seats for the first time, while the Apni Jantantrik Party and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured two seats each. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Congress gained five, five, and three seats, respectively.