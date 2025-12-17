Ghaziabad municipal corporation to build six roads at 308cr under CM-Grid scheme

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) is set to construct six roads in the city at a combined cost of ₹307.75 crore under the Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development (CM-Grid) scheme. The corporation laid the foundation stone for the project on Tuesday. The CM-Grid scheme involves redevelopment of roads that are 10 metres or more in width, along with development of pathways for pedestrians, modernised street lighting, and plantation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that 10% of the project will be funded by the corporation and the rest by the state government.

“The foundation stone was laid on Tuesday, and the project is likely to be completed in the next 18 months. Under the project, all six stretches will be strengthened, and all overhead and surface utilities will be shifted underground. Besides, there will also be a provision of proper road infrastructure and beautification along with central verges,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer of GMC.

The new roads will have a combined length of 16.3km. Officials said that the new stretches will include a 4.31km road from Balaji Mandir, Kala Patthar Road (Indirapuram) to NH-9; a 1.8km road from Kala Patthar to Shaheed Captain Manoj Pandey Marg; a 1.83km stretch connecting Kala Patthar Road, Kasturba Gandhi Road, and Shaheed Captain Manoj Pandey Marg; a fourth stretch of 1.13km will connect Kala Patthar Road, Sushila Nayyar Marg, and Shaheed Davinder Singh Jass Marg.

They added that a 4.55km stretch has also been identified in Vaishali’s sector 4 and 5, while a stretch from Dabur Chowk to Kaushambi ISBT will be about 2.58km.

