Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat to reach Meerut station in May

The work on the Meerut (south) station is complete and it is likely that it — being first station in Meerut — may be opened in the next fortnight, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Officials of the NCR transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, said on Saturday that the operation of Namo Bharat trains will remain suspended on Sunday and will be unavailable at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) stations.

In an official statement, NCRTC said the services are suspended for “system upgradation and testing of readiness for the upcoming extension of services. Train services from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot will run on schedule.”

NCRTC officials familiar with the matter said the decision was taken as the agency was planning to connect the existing 34km network from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) to the Meerut (south) station.

Once the new station gets operational, the RRTS section will stretch to 42km from the existing 34km. Further, it will also cater to a large number of passengers from Meerut.

The second 17km section comprising Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) were also inaugurated by PM Modi through video-conferencing on March 8.