 Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat to reach Meerut station in May
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat to reach Meerut station in May

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Apr 28, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Once the new station gets operational, the RRTS section will stretch to 42km from the existing 34km and it will also cater to a large number of passengers from Meerut

Ghaziabad

The 17km of RRTS section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023, this section comprises the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The work on the Meerut (south) station is complete and it is likely that it — being first station in Meerut — may be opened in the next fortnight, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Officials of the NCR transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, said on Saturday that the operation of Namo Bharat trains will remain suspended on Sunday and will be unavailable at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) stations.

In an official statement, NCRTC said the services are suspended for “system upgradation and testing of readiness for the upcoming extension of services. Train services from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot will run on schedule.”

NCRTC officials familiar with the matter said the decision was taken as the agency was planning to connect the existing 34km network from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) to the Meerut (south) station.

Once the new station gets operational, the RRTS section will stretch to 42km from the existing 34km. Further, it will also cater to a large number of passengers from Meerut.

The 17km of RRTS section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023. This section comprises the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The second 17km section comprising Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) were also inaugurated by PM Modi through video-conferencing on March 8.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat to reach Meerut station in May
