Ghaziabad: No evidence of firing on councillor’s car, say police

Ghaziabad: A forensic report, received by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the incident of gunshots fired at the car of a woman councillor on October 29, has ruled out the use of gunshots during the incident, the officials said Tuesday. Deol said she has also requested for a forensic analysis of the car through some private agency and will soon submit its report to police to aid investigation. (Representational image)

It was on the night of October 29 that Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Sheetal Deol, who is the municipal corporation’s councillor from ward 9 of Shibbanpura/Patel Marg, was headed to Sanjay Nagar in her Creta SUV, and two unidentified bikers fired shots at the car when it reached the Kamla Nehru Nagar.

Deol was driving all alone and somehow escaped the alleged firing before reaching the police leading to registration of a first information report FIR under the BNS section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 324(4) (causing loss and damages) at the Madhuban Bapudham police station.

Meanwhile, police later sent the SUV to the government forensic science laboratory at Niwari town.

Officials linked to the case’s investigation said the forensic report concluded on three points.

“It says that the broken glasses of the car and swabs taken from the car did not establish a finding of any residue from the use of a firearm or firing; second, the swabs taken from the dent on the roof of the car also did not establish any firing. Third, internal and external examination of the car did not establish any firing effect on the car,” the officer said.

Police investigators said they scanned different CCTVs near the scene of the crime, but no firing incident came to light, and no suspicious bikers could be seen.

“The scene of the crime has no direct CCTV coverage as it is an isolated location. We checked the nearby CCTVs and there are no clues as of now. The councillor claimed that two shots were fired by two bikers. We also checked up on different vehicles whose registration numbers were visible in CCTVs and these vehicles were passing through the area during the time of the incident. But we have no substantial clues as of now. Investigation is underway,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle).

Councillor Deol, on the other hand, said that she doesn’t doubt the forensic report, but the police have to answer about the dent on the roof of my car. “How did it happen? They must investigate the case in detail. While I was driving, shots came from the left side, and one of these hit the roof of the car. I want justice, as it is a matter of fear for me. I hold grievous enmity with anyone as such,” she added.

Deol said she has also requested for a forensic analysis of the car through some private agency and will soon submit its report to police to aid investigation.